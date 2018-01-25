FEMA Flood Map Service Center: Welcome!
About Flood Map Service Center
The FEMA Flood Map Service Center (MSC) is the official public source for flood hazard information produced in support of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Use the MSC to find your official flood map, access a range of other flood hazard products, and take advantage of tools for better understanding flood risk.
FEMA flood maps are continually updated through a variety of processes. Effective information that you download or print from this site may change or become superseded by new maps over time. For additional information, please see the Flood Hazard Mapping Updates Overview Fact Sheet
Announcements
On January 25, 2018 FEMA deployed a new National Flood Hazard Layer (NFHL) map with additional functionality which allows users to print official flood maps. On April 1, 2018 the legacy NFHL map links link will no longer function. Please update your NFHL map bookmarks to FEMA'S National Flood Hazard Layer (NFHL) Viewer. For more information on NFHL data availability, please visit the FEMA.gov NFHL page.
On February 2nd FEMA released enhancements to the Map Service Center and related systems. These updates simplify access to flood hazards information for users. Changes include updates to the MSC address search function and official National Flood Hazard Layer (NFHL) viewer to provide printable products using the NFHL, and a new Preliminary Map Comparison Tool for comparing effective and preliminary maps. Contact MSC Help if you need more information.
Browser Configuration — To access all functionality of the MSC, Internet Explorer users should confirm Compatibility View is not enabled. In addition, users of Internet Explorer 9 and 10 should first take the following steps before using the MSC:
- Open Internet Options under the Tools Menu
- Click the Advanced tab
- Scroll down to Security and confirm the following items are checked: "Use TLS 1.1" and "Use TLS 1.2"
- Click OK to exit Internet Options