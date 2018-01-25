On January 25, 2018 FEMA deployed a new National Flood Hazard Layer (NFHL) map with additional functionality which allows users to print official flood maps. On April 1, 2018 the legacy NFHL map links link will no longer function. Please update your NFHL map bookmarks to FEMA'S National Flood Hazard Layer (NFHL) Viewer. For more information on NFHL data availability, please visit the FEMA.gov NFHL page.

On February 2nd FEMA released enhancements to the Map Service Center and related systems. These updates simplify access to flood hazards information for users. Changes include updates to the MSC address search function and official National Flood Hazard Layer (NFHL) viewer to provide printable products using the NFHL, and a new Preliminary Map Comparison Tool for comparing effective and preliminary maps. Contact MSC Help if you need more information.

Browser Configuration — To access all functionality of the MSC, Internet Explorer users should confirm Compatibility View is not enabled. In addition, users of Internet Explorer 9 and 10 should first take the following steps before using the MSC: